WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of January 4.
Teams: Bowling Belles 70-50, Coffee Beans 66-54, Designs By Darlene 63-57, Mines in The Gutters 62-58, Wreckin Balls 59-61, Just One More 55-65, Got The Splits 55-65, Living On A Spare 50-70.
Games: Marley Stevens 223, Lynn Chellis 191, Rocell Marcellino 180, Vicky Kinsey 157, Heather Malone 155, Robin Ladd 149, Natasha Richard 146, Carol North 144.
Series: Marley Stevens 484, Lynn Chellis 463, Natasha Richard 431, Vicky Kinsey 416, Rocell Marcellino 408, Heather Malone 397, Robin Ladd 396, Carol North 379.
