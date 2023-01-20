NEW SHARON — Friendship Squares Dancing Club is offering beginner square dancing lessons, January 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cape Cod Hill School, 516 Cape Cod Hill Rd., New Sharon.

Our group is fun and welcoming. We meet every Monday night from 6:30 to 9:00 pm at the Cape Cod Hill School, 516 Cape Cod Hill Rd., New Sharon, ME. The first hour and a half is for beginners with help from the experienced dancers as well. As the evening progresses, the dancing level is for more developed and for the experienced dancers. Our caller is Mike Dusoe. He provides instruction in a very relaxed, easy setting with a personal touch. It is a good way to have fun with your partner, but it is also a way for singles to meet other people. We are open to ages 14 and up and we come from many different locations and backgrounds. It is fun for all and a good chance to get some exercise and a few good laughs too! For more information email [email protected] or call Milt Sinclair 207-712-1312, or the Franklin County Adult Education office, Farmington, ME 778-3460.

