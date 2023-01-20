PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — Nonprofit organizations in Franklin and Somerset counties may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year 11 nonprofit organizations in Franklin and Somerset counties were awarded grants totaling $77,630.

Learn more about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process at www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 15.

The Community Building Grant Program supports efforts that strengthen community resources, promote well-being and help residents acquire skills and knowledge. These community resources include organizations, partnerships and natural and built environments. The program also requires that applicants engage the people they serve in design, delivery and/or evaluation of the grant-funded work.

Last year’s local grantees included:

Farmington Grange #12 , to update its facility for community activities: $10,000

, to update its facility for community activities: $10,000 Greater Franklin Food Council , to hire a school garden coach to work with schools as they establish thriving school gardens: $6,215

, to hire a school garden coach to work with schools as they establish thriving school gardens: $6,215 High Peaks Creative Council , for a teaching craftsman to build a wooden climbing structure at Phillips Elementary School: $10,000

, for a teaching craftsman to build a wooden climbing structure at Phillips Elementary School: $10,000 Kingfield POPS , to provide cultural enrichment for families and music education opportunities for area youth: $10,000

, to provide cultural enrichment for families and music education opportunities for area youth: $10,000 Rangeley Friends of the Performing Arts, to engage and build community through art conversations and production: $10,000

For a full list of 2022 Community Building grants by county, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program is MaineCF’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services.

The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are for new or expanding projects. General support is geared towards operational needs for smaller organizations that meet certain criteria.

