CHESTERVILLE — Residents will have two selectmen’s races to consider when they go to the polls in March at the Town Office.
The election will be held from 2-8 p.m. on March 10.
The open Town Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Town Office, Town Clerk Melissa Letarte said Tuesday.
Absentee ballots for the election will become available on Feb. 9.
Anne Lambert is seeking a one-year term on the Select Board and is unopposed. Carroll Corbin currently holds the position and is not running for reelection. Lambert is a former selectperson and a current member of the Budget Committee.
Eric Hilton, a member of the ad hoc Recreation Committee and an alternate member on the Planning Board, will challenge Tiffany Estabrook, a former selectperson and current member of the Board of Appeals, for one three-year term on the board.
