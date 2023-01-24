The sun reflects off ice-covered trees Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Wilton. While ice storms create hazardous driving and walking conditions, they can also bring beauty to the winter landscape. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

A close up of icicles seen on branches Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Wilton following freezing rain Monday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Ice coats shrubbery Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Wilton. The weight of the ice caused some of the branches to bend, but wasn’t heavy enough to break them. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

