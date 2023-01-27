FARMINGTON — A Carthage man was indicted by a grand jury Friday on a charge of burglary at Bradbury’s Market & Diner on state Route 142 on Aug. 7 and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.
Jeremy R. Jackson 33, was also indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violation of bail. He is accused of stealing more than $500 in U.S. currency, according to the indictment.
Deputy Stephen Cusson responded to a report of burglary at 9:31 a.m. on Aug. 8. The store was closed when it was entered, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. previously said.
A conviction for felony burglary is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Convictions on the other charges range from up to six months to 364 days in jail and fines of from $1,000 up to $2,000.
