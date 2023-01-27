PHILLIPS — Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) is making a comeback with some of their favorite programs following two years of Covid restrictions..

The PACC, located at 21 Depot St., Phillips features the popular True Stories and Tall Tales on Jan. 28. Preceding the story telling there will be a 6 p.m. potluck supper. A variety of dishes are needed, from salads, breads, crockpot dishes, etc. Cost is $10 for those attending and $5 for children. Those bringing a dish may forego the fee, although donations are welcome.

Storytime usually begins around 6:45 to 7 p.m. Guest speakers are (not in order) Winona Davenport, Chris Hardy, Alice Sozanski, Rachelle Knight, Tom Scofield, Theresa Fast, Denny Atkinson and Lawrence Mohr.

Early in April will again bring the Second Annual Trade Show, but no date has been set for this event

Another exciting event will happen in the late summer or fall. The popular Fall Follies is planned and if anyone is interested in participating, contact 639-4296.

Under writers for 2023 are Dark Star Fabrics, Saviello’s EPCS, LLC, Edmunds Mkt., Eastman Park and Mike and Ginny Auger. For more info contact Winona Davenport, 639-4296 (leave message)

