Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington announces their Pets of the Week. Meet Wallabee and Magic, the cutest couple at the shelter. These two cats fell in love as soon as they met and now, they can’t bear to be apart. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

Wallabee is one to three years old female and a beautiful torbi with a playful and curious personality. She loves to explore and play with toys. Magic is about the same age as his cuddlebuddy and is a black male cat with a more laid-back personality. He loves to cuddle Wallabee and nap in the coziest of spots. They’re both slowly warming up to humans and help boost each other’s confidence around new people. Both are litter box trained and up to date on their vaccinations.

These two cats are the perfect pair for any cat lover looking for a duo of love and companionship. They will bring joy and laughter to your home. Adopt Wallabee and Magic today and give them the loving forever home they deserve!

Wallabee and Magic and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

