FARMINGTON — Some details are still being worked out, but the sled dog races are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Sandy River Farms cornfields on the Farmington Falls Road/Route 2.

Mark and Joy Turner of Jay along with their son Jake have helped organize the races for years.

“If we hang on to this snow, we can put the trail in,” Joy said recently. “If we get freezing rain, maybe not. It is so unpredictable. The races depend on snow. We’re playing it by ear right now.”

Down East Sled Dog Club has sponsored the races in the past. In 2020 the race name was changed to Maine State Championship Races. The club has now joined forces with the New England Dog Sled Club, Joy said.

“There used to be four or five races in Maine, they were racing for points,” she said. “Farmington was one of the last races.” She thought the reasoning behind the name change was including championship in the name might draw more people.

Joy is working on sponsors for the race. “The economy is so hard right now,” she said. “We can’t compete with Canada that gets $5,000 in sponsorships.”

“I haven’t been out on the trail,” Jake said. “We might need just a little bit more snow. At this point it looks like a pretty good opportunity for the races.”

Maine weather is unpredictable, it could rain for a week, he noted.

Last year the races were moved forward two weeks due to a lack of snow, but ultimately were canceled because of warm temperatures and rain.

Mushers compete both Saturday and Sunday with their dogs’ combined speeds determining final placements.

This year skijoring events will take place first.

“It is harder for them to ski on a mushy trail,” Jake said. “They will have a flat, level surface to race on.”

Four dog teams will compete next, followed by the junior class, he noted. During lunch break a 50-yard dash for kids takes place, then the six- and eight-dog teams in the afternoon, he added.

Things will run pretty similarly to prior years at the same location with the same course, Jake stated. Flyers with more details will be put out in local businesses the week before February vacation, he said.

“We are expecting about 50 to 75 teams,” Jake said. “We are hoping for good weather, a good turnout.”

For more information or to sponsor the races call Joy Turner at 207-645-2864.

