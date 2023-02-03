SCARBOROUGH – In recognition of the heart health of its customers and associates and in conjunction with American Heart Month, Hannaford Supermarkets today announced that all 185 stores throughout New England and New York will have available automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Installation of the devices is currently underway.

Recognized as a critical life-saving device during the event of sudden cardiac arrest, AEDs are lightweight, portable devices that deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest.

Hannaford associates will receive hands-on training on best practices for AED use with a special focus on safety for customers and associates in partnership with Cardio Partners, one of the nation’s largest providers of AEDs. Hannaford also supports several AEDs throughout its corporate campus in Scarborough.

“All of us at Hannaford are deeply committed to extending care to our customers and associates,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Director of Operations Bob Hatem, who is leading the AED installation alongside other retail leaders. “We recognize that our stores are not immune to instances of cardiac arrest. Having AEDs readily available and ensuring our associates are trained on their deployment is an important step in protecting the heart health of the individuals in our stores.”

According to the American Heart Association for Northern New England, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year. AEDs make it possible for non-medical individuals to respond to a medical emergency where defibrillation is required.

“We commend Hannaford Supermarkets for being a community leader when it comes to the heart health and safety of its customers and associates,” said American Heart Association for Northern New England Executive Director Brian Shankey. “AEDs are a vital link in the chain of survival for someone suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. Having AEDs available in public locations make them more quickly accessible, and thereby, able to save more lives.”

For more information about heart health and the importance of AEDs, visit Heart.org . For more information about Hannaford, visit Hannaford.com .

« Previous

Next »

filed under: