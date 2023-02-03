ROME — Stephan Bunker joined the kitchen dinner crew, volunteering to help prepare and serve the evening meal to recalibrating veterans who are enjoying the great facility at the Travis Mills Foundation retreat located in Rome, Maine.

For those not familiar with the Travis Mills Foundation and its founder, Retired Staff Sgt. Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne, he is a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker and nationally recognized advocate for veterans and amputees. Travis is one of only 5 quadruple amputees of the wars in Iraq & Afghanistan to survive. He formed the non-profit organization which carries his name to help benefit and assist post9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to their nation. His motto of “Never Quit – Never Give Up” is an inspiration to all who meet him.

With the assistance of many contributors, donations, and corporate sponsors Travis has created a marvelous retreat nestled in the woods of central Maine, on Castle Island Road in Mt. Vernon. It is here that veterans and their families enjoy all-inclusive, all-expense paid , barrier-free experiences where they can participate in adaptive activities, bonding with other veteran families and enjoy a much needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s outdoors. The retreat celebrated the opening of the new Health & Wellness Center in September 2022 and it now serves veterans in their families with a complete set of state-of-the-art adaptive fitness equipment and an indoor pool.

Bunker first learned of the Foundation and retreat from a presentation given by Vol Coordinator Romac at a meeting at the Farmington American Legion Post. From this presentation Bunker learned of the many opportunities to volunteer at the facility. With only a small fulltime staff, the retreat depends upon numerous volunteers like Bunker who serve in many rolls, such as meal preparation, serving and kitchen cleanup, housekeeping, lawn & garden work, waterfront activities such as kayaking, fishing & pontoon boat captaining, pool & waterfront life guards and airport shuttle for attendees, to name but a few roles. Volunteers need not be veterans themselves, only posses a desire to give back to those who have served our country. For those interested in volunteering or knowing more about the Travis Mills Foundation, go to travismillfoundation.org

Bunker states “ This continues to be such a great experience, working with super staff and motivated volunteers. I have had the honor of meeting such great veterans and their families as they enjoy their. stay. It is a very rewarding way to give back to those who gave so much for our country and our way of life.” Bunker would love to bring possible volunteers to an on-site orientation to learn more. Contact him at 207-592-1247.

Pictured here in the kitchen is local veteran and Farmington American Legion Post commander, Stephan Bunker, flanked by head chef Hannah Flannery and volunteer coordinator John Romac.

