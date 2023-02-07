FARMINGTON — Jim Bouffard of Jay is closing Bouffard’s Furniture & Carpet on Wilton Road in a few weeks and retiring from the family business he’s owned for 52 years.

“The biggest thing is we’ve been here a long time,” he said.

Bouffard’s father, Pete Bouffard, opened the furniture store in 1950 in Rumford. It moved to Main Street in downtown Farmington in 1962 and to the current building next to Mt. Blue Plaza in 1968.

Jim bought the business from his father in 1971. Among his longtime employees are Alton Kennedy, who has been there about 50 years, and Laurie Blodgett, who has been there 28 years.

His crew has delivered all over Franklin County and most of Androscoggin, Kennebec and Somerset counties. At one point he carried more than 100 rolls of flooring. He remained dedicated to selling quality merchandise throughout his career.

Bouffard said he’ll miss his customers and expects they’ll miss him and the staff as well.

The Vietnam veteran estimates he will close the store in three to four weeks.

The building has been sold but he can’t say what will be coming in.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: