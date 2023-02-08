LIVERMORE FALLS — A Windham man remained in jail Wednesday, accused of using $2,000 in fake bills used as movie props to buy a vehicle from a local seller, police Chief Michael Adcock said.

Martin Gerding, 40, was arrested Tuesday by Officer Maverick Real on a charge of theft by deception and violating condition of release, Adcock said. The theft charge was bumped up to a felony because of his criminal record.

Gerding was also charged with misdemeanor operating after habitual offender revocation, according to a corrections officer at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. His bail is set at $500 cash.

The seller of a 2006 Yukon Denali, which was listed on Facebook Marketplace, picked up Gerding and drove to the Rusty Lantern on Park Street in East Livermore village to complete the sale. Gerding handed the seller an envelope with the $2,000, which was more than the asking price, and walked quickly to the Denali and sped off, the chief said.

The seller, realizing the money was fake, chased Gerding on Park Street and called police, who pulled him over.

Adcock said Gerding told police he was just paid and didn’t realize the money was fake.

A conviction for felony theft is punishable by up to five years in prison; a conviction for misdemeanor operating after habitual offender revocation is punishable by up to six months to 364 days in jail.

