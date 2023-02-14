PERU — The Select Board has decided to form a building committee, with the hope of having the new garage ready for use come fall, replacing the one lost in the town garage fire on Jan. 27.

Thus, time is of the essence and the Select Board would like this committee formed as soon as possible.

The committee will include five hand-selected citizens, along with Road Commissioner Brad Hutchings and one member of the Select Board, for the rebuilding of the town garage.

This committee will work together to research, discuss, and present to the Select Board the best and most feasible options for the function and longevity of the new garage.

If you have prior building/construction experience and are interested in joining this committee, please reach out to the Town Office (562-4627), any member of the Select Board or Hutchings at (207) 562-2005.

