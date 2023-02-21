CHESTERVILLE — A 6-year-old Chesterville girl was being treated at a Boston hospital Tuesday for dog bites to her face from an attack Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page.

Lily Norton was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where she underwent 11 hours of surgery that involved over 1,000 stitches from under her eyes to the top of her throat, according to organizer Jackson Pitcher of Livermore, who created the page on behalf of Norton’s parents, Leo and Dorothy.

A town official confirmed Tuesday that the girl had been attacked by a dog Saturday, but would not give details because the incident is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday evening declined to release any information on the girl’s condition.

Norton was in critical condition in the intensive care unit where she will remain for 10 days minimum, Pitcher wrote, and “then (she’ll) have a long road of recovery and hospital visits. We are asking for any and all help we can get for this family and help them ease some of the expenses that this terrible tragedy put them in.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page titled “Help the Norton Family with Travel expenses” had raised $7,050, which is $550 over the $6,500 goal.

Pitcher was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

