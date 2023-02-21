Ava Brooks of Rangeley looks up Tuesday afternoon while amusing herself at Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton, which is offering special programming during school vacation week. The museum’s mission is to inspire children, connect families and build community through exploration, learning and play. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Liam Lowe of East Wilton creates a design Tuesday afternoon at Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton, which is offering special programming during school vacation week. The museum’s mission is to inspire children, connect families and build community through exploration, learning and play. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Brooks Knight of Rangeley makes designs on a peg board Tuesday afternoon at Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton, which is offering special programming during school vacation week. The museum’s mission is to inspire children, connect families and build community through exploration, learning and play. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

filed under:
east wilton maine, Rangeley Maine, Wilton Maine
