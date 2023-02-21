FARMINGTON — Cornell Knight of Carrabassett Valley began duties as interim town manager Tuesday, Selectman Chairman Matthew Smith said.

Cornell Knight of Carrabassett Valley is the interim Town Manager of Farmington. He started Tuesday. Submitted photo

Knight, who has over 40 years of experience in municipal government, will receive $650 per day through a contract with Eaton Peabody Consulting Group in Augusta, Smith said.

Knight is part of Eaton Peabody.

In 2014, he was named Bar Harbor’s top municipal administrator. A Sun Journal article at that time indicated Knight had also served as town manager for Baileyville, Hallowell, Jay, Winthrop and Topsham.

Former Town Manager Christian Waller resigned unexpectedly Feb. 6 to spend more time with his family. He was hired in 2021 to succeed Richard Davis, who retired after 20 years on the job.

Selectmen will meet Monday with representatives of the Maine Municipal Association to begin the process of searching for a permanent town manager, Smith said Tuesday.

