FARMINGTON — Town Manager Christian Waller stepped down, effective 4 p.m. Monday, according to an email from town attorney Amanda Meader late Monday night.
“Christian Waller and the Farmington Select Board have come to the mutual decision to accept Mr. Waller’s resignation as of (4 p.m.) on February 6, 2023,” her email read. “Mr. Waller cited a desire to spend more time with family. The Board honors his decision and thanks him for his service.”
Waller was hired in 2021 to replace Town Manager Richard Davis who retired after 20 years on the job.
Selectmen were scheduled to hold a meeting 6 p.m. Monday to review the proposed budget. Notification of its cancellation was emailed by Executive Assistant Nancy Martin, at 4:39 p.m. “Once I have a new date and time, I will most certainly reach out to you,” she noted.
