FARMINGTON — Selectmen will begin a search in the near future for an interim town manager to succeed Christian Waller who resigned unexpectedly Monday afternoon, Chairman Matthew Smith said Tuesday morning.

His resignation was announced late Monday night in an email from town attorney Amanda Meader.

“Christian Waller and the Farmington Select Board have come to the mutual decision to accept Mr. Waller’s resignation” as of 4 p.m. Monday, she wrote. “Mr. Waller cited a desire to spend more time with family. The board honors his decision and thanks him for his service.”

Asked Tuesday if there was an advanced warning about Waller’s departure, Smith said there was not. “It’s just one of those things. It was what we felt was the best for both parties,” he said. “In the near future we will be doing a manager search.”

Waller could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

He was hired in 2021 to replace Town Manager Richard Davis who retired after 20 years in that position.

“The board will be overseeing things until we can hire an interim,” Smith said.

The board will meet Wednesday to discuss the budget,” he said.

“I don’t see any disruption in the budget process,” he said. “This is still new for us, we are working our way through it.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: