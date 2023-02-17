NEW SHARON — A Jay man was issued summonses on traffic violations early Friday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a corner and it went off Mile Hill Road into a tree line, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the crash near a poultry farm reported at 2:47 a.m. The front tire got caught up in an old power line still attached to a utility pole, Morgan wrote in a text.

Zachery Anderson, 21, who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on the road also known as state Route 27, was issued a summons for attaching false plates and failure to produce evidence of insurance, according to Nichols.

Central Maine Power Co. had to come disconnect the line before the truck could be removed, Morgan wrote.

No injuries were reported.

New Sharon Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: