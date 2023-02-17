LIVERMORE — Selectmen have hired Amanda Wheeler of Fayette as town clerk.

Wheeler will be paid $22 per hour and will start Tuesday, Chairman Mark Chretien said in a phone interview Thursday morning. She was previously deputy clerk for Farmington and Mount Vernon, he noted.

Wheeler has lots of experience, has a lengthy resume, Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd said. She is a notary public, has three levels of motor vehicle training, did accounts payable in Farmington.”

In other action Tuesday, Judd was asked to research issues with updating the town’s Facebook page and website.

Selectperson Scott Richmond said there is no administrator on the page. If a new Facebook page is created, the current page would stay dormant, people would sign on to that and not get anything new, he said.

A new Facebook page may have to be made, Chretien said.

The website hasn’t been updated since Town Manager Aaron Miller resigned in December, Richmond said. Items that should be posted there include selectpersons and Planning Board meeting schedules, meeting minutes and when public hearings are scheduled, he said.

“If we need to have a computer person come in, I don’t have a problem with that,” Selectperson Randy Ouellette said. That’s not something that can wait for the future, that is needed now, he added.

It was agreed Miller will be contacted as a first step and Expenet Technologies of Farmington could be called to help.

Selectpersons appointed Judd as deputy treasurer. It is already in her salary, Chretien noted.

It was noted Androscoggin County commissioners tabled petitioners’ request regarding winter maintenance of Wyman Road until their Feb. 15 meeting. The commission voted Wednesday that Livermore must plow the road.

A public hearing to review the annual Town Meeting warrant is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 in the Spruce Mountain Primary School gym. The school is on Gibbs Mill Road

