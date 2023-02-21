LIVERMORE — After a closed door session Tuesday night, Feb. 14, Selectmen hired Amanda Wheeler from Fayette as Town Clerk.

Wheeler is from Fayette, will be paid $22 per hour and would start Feb. 21, Chairman Mark Chretien said in a phone interview with the Livermore Falls Advertiser Thursday morning. She was previously deputy clerk for the towns of Farmington and Mount Vernon, he noted.

“[Wheeler] has lots of experience, has a lengthy resume,” Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd said later Thursday morning. “She is a notary public, has three levels of motor vehicle training, did accounts payable in Farmington.”

In other action Tuesday, Judd was asked to research issues with updating the town’s Facebook page and website.

A former selectperson administered the Facebook page, removed themselves, Chretien said.

Former assistant administrator Aaron Miller had been added, was able to update the page, Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “He can’t remove himself, add anyone else new,” he noted. There is no administrator on the page, he stated.

Advertisement

If a new Facebook page is created, the current page would stay dormant, people would sign on to that and not get anything new, Richmond said.

A new Facebook page may have to be made, Chretien stated.

The website hasn’t been updated since Miller resigned in December, Richmond said. Items that should be posted there include when selectpersons and planning board meetings are, meeting minutes and when public hearings are scheduled, he noted.

“If we need to have a computer person come in, I don’t have a problem with that,” Selectperson Randy Ouellette said. That’s not something that can wait for the future, that is needed now, he added.

Miller would be contacted as a first step, Expenet could also be called to help, it was agreed.

Selectpersons appointed Judd as deputy treasurer. It is already in her salary, Chretien noted.

It was noted Androscoggin County commissioners tabled petitioners’ request regarding winter maintenance of Wyman Road until their Feb. 15 meeting. The commissioners wanted more information, we provided it, Richmond said.

A public hearing to review the annual town meeting referendum warrant has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Spruce Mountain Primary School gym.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: