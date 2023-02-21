PERU — The Select Board has decided to form a building committee, with the hope of having the new highway garage ready for use come fall.

Time is of the essence and the Select Board would like this committee formed as soon as possible.

The building committee will include five hand-selected citizens, along with Road Commissioner Brad Hutchings and one member of the Select Board, for the rebuilding of the town garage.

This committee will work together to research, discuss, and present to the Select Board the best and most feasible options for the function and longevity of the new garage.

If you have prior building/construction experience and are interested in joining this committee, please call the Town Officer at 562-4627, any member of the Select Board or the road commissioner.

