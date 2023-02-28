MEXICO — A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with an incident on Feb. 11 involving shots fired at a residence on Middle Avenue in Mexico.

In a press release on Feb. 22, Police Chief Roy Hodson said Guy M. Hanson, 62, Pittsfield, NH, was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possessing firearm when prohibited.

He said Mexico Police Lieutenant Derek MacDonald arrested Hanson on Feb. 18 in Rumford without incident. Hanson was later transported to the Oxford County Jail.

“This is a serious incident that took place, shaking the neighborhood, residence and community. Our agency worked diligently, putting in well over 40-plus man hours investigating this case,” said Hodsdon.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. Feb. 11, Mexico, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Rumford Police, responded to 911 calls reporting a shots fired incident at a residence on Middle Avenue in Mexico.

Shots were reported to have been fired at a residence by an unknown subject, who fled prior to police arrival. “Thankfully no one was struck or injured by the gun shot, only damaging a residence. There were people inside the residence at the time of the incident,” said Hodsdon.

He said the case is still under investigation with other charges/arrests pending.

