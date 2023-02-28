RUMFORD — A rally to draw attention to the challenges of those suffering from substance abuse – individuals, families and friends — will take place March 11.

Glenn Gordon, recovery coach with Oxford County Mental Health Services, invites people to come hear people share their stories of recovery, show solidarity and get involved in the discussion and the solution.

The initial event will be a Recovery Rally hosted from 1-3 p.m. by the Larry Labonte Recovery Center, 412 Waldo St.

Gordon said Oxford County has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic. There were 36 fatal overdoses throughout the county in 2022. The River Valley area was affected particularly hard in the fall and many families in the community were devastated by the loss of loved ones.

“Many community members asked what could be done to help and they responded by supporting the families affected. A group of people in recovery, local agencies and local officials came together to have an open discussion about the impact of substance use and the challenges for those suffering, and their families and friends. They made plans for several events to address substance use in our community,” he said.

Gordon said the purpose of this rally is to connect people who are recovering, to share stories of recovery, reduce stigma and provide hope. Recovery is possible and there is help.

The rally will draw attention to the challenges of those suffering from substance abuse – individuals, families, and friends.

Community and connection are the cure. Help us to dispense with stigma and show support. There will be a march, great speakers, and a barbeque.

FMI: contact Glenn Gordon at (207) 357-1751 or [email protected]

