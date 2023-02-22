LIVERMORE FALLS — We’ll be having an Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. What’s Explorers Club, you ask? A space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges! This month, we will be exploring kinetic sculpture by building sculptures that move. The only limits are physics and imagination! Explorers Club is recommended for explorers ages 8 and up.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, March 9 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, as part of ‘Best of Goodreads’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, March 25th this month.

Keep your eyes peeled for exciting opportunities to support the library this spring! For example, we’ll be raffling off a beautiful handmade quilt! There will be more information available soon, so be sure to drop by or give us a call to learn more.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

