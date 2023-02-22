LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, with support from the Office of Aging and Disability Services, is administering a new pilot program called Respite for ME Grants.

Thousands of Mainers care for family members who are older, have a disability, or are not their biological child. Caregivers can also be neighbors extending a helping hand to an older adult, or someone with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. Many of these caregivers do not have access to state- or federally funded programs to help with expenses. Respite for ME Grants, funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, will allow unpaid caregivers who are not currently receiving any state- or federally funded services to access respite care as well as other services not currently covered by existing programs. Eligible caregivers may be reimbursed up to $2,000 for needed services.

Services that eligible caregivers may access include, but are not limited to: Respite Care, Assistive Technology, Home Modification and Repair, Self-Care, and Legal Consultation

Contact SeniorsPlus about Respite for ME by calling 1-207-795-4010. For details, including eligibility, visit https://www.maine.gov/givecare.

