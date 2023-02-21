FARMINGTON — Blue Crew FIRST Robotics Competition [FRC] team 6153 is busy gearing up for the competition season and adapting to changes in the program.

FIRST is an abbreviation of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. FRC is an international high school robotics program. It combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology, according to the FRC website.

Blue Crew, originally created by Foster Career and Technical Education Center [on Mt. Blue Campus] instructor Richard Wilde, last year invited students and mentors from Spruce Mountain High School [SMHS] in Jay to join the team.

Earlier this month the Spruce Mountain students were given permission to travel to out-of-state competitions by Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors. At that meeting, Wilde said he was really unprepared for was what happened when the two teams combined. “What they were able to accomplish last year was more than either one of our previous teams had done,” he stated.

In years past, FRC revealed what the theme and game for the year would be in January. Teams then had several weeks to build their robot, after which nothing more could be done to it until attending a competition. That has changed and teams may now work on their robot right up to a competition, Rob Taylor, a mentor from Spruce Mountain said, Saturday, Feb. 11.

The team has been meeting in Mr. Wilde’s room every Saturday to work on the robot and prepare the reports used for award consideration.

The theme this year is Charged Up, with the name of the game stations related to power, substations, the grid, Emily Hammond, team captain from Mt. Blue High School, said. “Yellow cones and inflatable purple cones have to be transported from the substation to the grid,” she stated. “At the very end of the match, the last 30 seconds there is this tilting ramp in the middle of the field and you have to drive up onto the ramp and you have to level it to get points.”

The robot doesn’t have a name yet, Hammond said. “It normally comes to us at some point throughout the season,” she noted. “Last year we were using different motors. We had one of the janitors come down, he was watching us test the drive train and the robot was turning super aggressively and he said, ‘Wow! You should call it Whiplash.’ We were like, ‘that’s an incredible name’.”

Again this year, the team is focusing on programming the robot to be able to complete all aspects of the game, Hammond said. “The charging station at the end of the game earns the most points,” she noted. “During the autonomous stage at the beginning if you get the robot on you get 12 points. At the end more points are available, with the number depending on if the robot is parked on it or level.”

Hammond said one challenge this year is that while it looks like there is plenty of room to operate on the field it is really crowded with not a lot of space to move. Measurements along the floor and moving up the door frame help determine the spacing needed for different parts of the game, she noted.

“The robot will be holding cubes and cones in the air, that’s a lot of weight so we are working on different elevator ideas to get that extension in a stable way,” she stated. “Everything in the game happens high up in the air, so there is an issue with the center of gravity. If it is too high, your robot will fall over or other robots can knock you over. We have to think of so many different things all at once. To make sure our center of gravity is low so our robot doesn’t tip over and also be able to reach that far.”

While several students worked on the robot, others were working on reporting.

“We’re trying to finish up the Chairman’s Report so that we can submit that because it is due Feb. 16,” Lily Bailey from SMHS said. “Right now I am going through and documenting everything we have done since last year. I have a grid of what we have done, when we have done it. I put an identification number and put the type of documentation. We have about 25 things in this binder.”

It will be shared with the judges for the Chairman’s Award, Bailey said.

“The Chairman’s Award has been changed to Impact Award,” Ava Coates, a SMHS student noted.

“That’s a big thing to note,” Rob Taylor, a mentor from SMHS said. “As the season goes on this year, you are not going to hear Chairman’s Award.”

“We have to document all of the community stuff we did and how it impacted communities,” Coates said. “One of the most important things on there is us hosting the FIRST LEGO League states. The most important things are at the top and it goes down from the most important to the small things we have done.

“FIRST now wants us to document, not as proof, just so they can see everything we did. Not just our essay but they like to count every little thing we did.”

The essay length is limited, only the most important things are used in it, Coates said. “This gives us a chance to show them the extra stuff we did, let them know,” she added.

“It’s about evidence,” Taylor said.

“We provide letters, pictures of stuff we did to show it did help the community,” Coates stated. “We asked the mentors of FIRST LEGO League to write thank you letters to show we really helped the kids. We did letters for a lot of the bigger events, but for the smaller events we had pictures of the whole team.”

It’s no longer good enough to say something was done, Taylor stated. “So there is another layer in this report,” he noted. “They no longer take your word for it.”

Blue Crew is also assisting other districts with their robotics programs. It has worked with people at TW Kelly Dirigo Middle School where efforts are underway to start a FLL team next year.

“We had someone that used to go to our school, was on this team,” Bailey said. “We are trying to get her to come to one of our meetings so we can talk to her about restarting the Winthrop FRC team.”

“Myself and Gavin Hutton both run around taking pictures and videos,” SMHS student Angie Davis said. “We like to call ourselves the ‘soccer moms’ because we run around and interview people, take pictures. We document things, especially for the Chairman’s video which is coming up. It is very important because we can’t really win without it.”

Davis said her little sub-team focuses on imagery.

Bailey is active on the Impact Committee and is chair of the Entrepreneurship Committee. Entrepreneurship has been changed to sustainability this year, it was noted.

Another big change is there is no more ‘bag and tag’. Before COVID-19, FRC held a reveal event in early January where that year’s theme and competition game challenge were shared. Teams then had several weeks to design, build and program their robot. After the specified date, the robot was to be sealed up and couldn’t be touched until the team arrived at its first competition of the year.

“Teams can work right up to competition, the robot doesn’t have a ‘due date’,” Taylor said.

Blue Crew won the Chairman’s Award last year, then attended the New England competition where it qualified for the world competition. The last time the team was invited to the latter was in 2016.

“We are aiming to make it that far once again, we have very high hopes,” Hammond had said previously.

