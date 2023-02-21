JAY — A recycling program has started at Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

Students have made signs and posted them around the school. During the afterschool program every Monday through Thursday afternoon, selected students make their way through the building to pick up paper and cardboard.

“It’s fun, it helps the environment,” Piper Jordan, of Jay said.

“It’s amazing,” Tommy Perkins of Livermore said. “Whenever I ride my bike, I pick up trash.”

“Every kid in the afterschool program can take a turn if they want to,” Jennifer Stone, the school social worker said. “We don’t force them.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Jett Giroux of Jay, Mason Knowles of Livermore and Emma Harnden of Jay and Livermore Falls took turns pulling a large wagon through the hallways and putting any recyclable materials found in it.

“Classrooms have gotten better at using the recyclable containers and not as trash cans,” Spruce Mountain High School student Megan Craig noted. “Anything food has touched can’t be recycled, needs to be picked out.”

The students found several snack cake and juice pouch boxes in addition to worksheets and other papers in recycle containers. Some also had used napkins, water bottles, plastic and other things that could not be recycled. Many classes had celebrated Valentine’s Day, so there was more to collect and sort through than usual.

“We should put a poster in each room to explain,” Mason said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: