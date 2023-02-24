WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of 2/15/23
Teams: Bowling Belles 92-68, Mines in The Gutter 90-70, Coffee Beans 82-78, Just One More 81-79, Wreckin Balls 81-79, Designs By Darlene 75-85, Living On A Spare 70-90, Got The Splits 69-91,
Games: Melissa Malone 188, Lynn Chellis 170, Marley Stevens 169, Vicky Kinsey 161, Rocell Marcellino 160, Jen Kelly 157, Gayle Donahue 154, Michelle Perkins 149.
Series: Lynn Chellis 492, Melissa Malone 486, Michelle Perkins 443, Rocell Marcellino 420, Vicky Kinsey 420, Marley Stevens 415, Jen Kelly 411, Heather Malone 404.
