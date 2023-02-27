Husson

BANGOR– The following students have been named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Husson University. Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Natalie Luce of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in forensic science program.

Marley Coburn of Turner, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program.

Alex Hawksley of Turner, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in forensic science program.

Hannah Duley of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in criminal justice/Bachelor of Science in psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) certification program.

Colby Emery of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in financial management program.

Natasha Lavigne of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program.

Madelynne Perkins of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program.

Cameron Wood of Winthrop, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in financial management program.

