Honors List
Husson University
BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.
Kaitlyn Bilodeau of Leeds is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in biology program.
Andrew Foster of Winthrop is enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Physical Therapy/Bachelor of Science in exercise science program.
Sydney Harrison of Winthrop is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in psychology program.
