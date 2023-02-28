RUMFORD — The proposed 2023-24 budget for Regional School Unit 10 would require $600,000 more from local taxpayers, but would be offset by $1.7 million more from the state, Superintendent Deb Alden advised directors Monday.

“The only thing I have to say about it that is positive is that although our towns have to pay $600,000 more, the state is giving us $1.7 million more, so the net of that is positive,” Alden said at the board meeting at Mountain Valley High School.

She said when she and other administrators reviewed the spending plan, they were looking at close to $34 million for 2023-24. Thus far, they have cut $735,000 and have 200-plus other ideas to consider, she said.

To reach their goal for each of the seven towns to see an increase of 5% or less in their share, they would need to cut $1.3 million from the $34 million, Alden said.

The budget for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $30.95 million.

The district includes Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner and Hanover.

Of the seven towns, Buckfield and Rumford saw an increase in the valuation of property by the state, Alden said. “Even if our budget didn’t go up at all, they would have to pay more of a share of the budget,” she said.

Alden and other administrators will discuss the proposed budget at the board of directors meeting March 13 at 6 p.m. at the high school at 6 p.m.

