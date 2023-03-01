RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Wesley Dumas of Fayette, who is in the computer science program.

Michael Tamborini of Readfield, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Sam Allen of Winthrop, who is in the photographic sciences program.

Rylan Arbour of Winthrop, who is in the software engineering program.

Advertisement

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

WNEU

SPRINGFIELD, MA– Winthrop resident, Nathan Miller, has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Miller, who is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering, is one of over 500 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

St. Lawrence



CANTON, NY– Sara St. Clair from Winthrop has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2022 semester. St. Clair is a member of the Class of 2026. St. Clair attended Maranacook Community School. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: