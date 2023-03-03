RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold Open Auditions for the RFA Summer Musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” on Sunday, March 19, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley.

Performances will take place July 27, 28, 30, and 31.

An epic “musical within a comedy”, this brilliantly funny Tony Award-winner is a celebration of the American musical that harkens back to the jazz age of the 1920s. When a loyal fan shares a rare recording of his favorite musical, the characters come to life in an exciting tale of love and delight that leaves audiences breathless. A wedding, gangsters disguised as pastry chefs, and a drunk chaperone are just a few of the ingredients in this delicious farcical treat that is fun for the whole family.

Audition form, character descriptions, monologues and music for the audition can all be found by visiting rangeleyarts.org and clicking on the “Get Involved” button at the top of the page. The Production Team includes Director Erin Smith, Assistant Director Timothy Straub, Music Director Sue Downes-Borko Accompanist- Andrea Keirstead and Producers Millie Hoekstra and Valerie Zapolsky.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

