FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a workshop on shiitake mushroom production on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30–7 p.m., at Franklin County Extension Office, 138 Pleasant St., Farmington.

The workshop is for anyone interested in learning how mushrooms grow or how to grow their own. Nick Rowley, Extension sustainable agriculture and horticulture professional, will discuss mushroom production for small farms and demonstrate the process of inoculating mushrooms. Suggested donation of $10. Visit the website to register. https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/mushroom-inoculation/

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, 207.778.4650; [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: