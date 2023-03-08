CHESTERVILLE — Voters on Friday will elect two selectmen, one for three years and one for one year.

Polls will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. at David Archer Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road.

Tiffany Estabrook and Eric Hilton are seeking the three-year seat that was held by Guy Iverson.

Incumbent Carroll Corbin was seeking another one-year position on the board but dropped out, initially leaving Anne Lambert as the sole contender. Hubert Labreck has since joined the race as a write-in candidate.

The same three questions were presented to each candidate for their response. Two questions pertained to the deletion of a Facebook live recording of a Select Board meeting.

Do you think there should be rules put in place to govern who can post information on the town’s Facebook page?

Estabrook said she believes Facebook and social media are great information sources for citizens when utilized appropriately. “The town already has a policy on employees posting on social media,” she said. “Our current society has gone digital. I believe that to reach and inform a large number of our citizens we need to utilize ALL tools necessary to keep the public informed.”

Hilton said the Facebook page is a great opportunity to let residents know town news, events and community updates. “For many residents, Facebook is the only way they receive information about our small town. However, the information posted must abide by strict guidelines that do not include personal bias of the one posting. The responsibility and privilege should only be given to the town clerk, deputy or appointed leaders. If they cannot be responsible in sharing the town news, privileges should be revoked and passed on to another, voted by the Select Board.”

“Absolutely,” LaBreck said about having rules. “If you are going to delete, you should know what you are doing before deleting anything.”

“I currently have no opinion, but if rules are to be made, they should be made by the sitting board, because no two boards have the same ideas as to how matters should be handled,” Lambert noted.

Do you believe there should be a policy developed outlining who can delete a video of coverage of the town’s Select Board meeting or any other town-related video on the Facebook page?

“There are freedom of access laws in place that I believe address this topic already (http://janus.state.me.us/legis/statutes/1/title1sec452.html),” Estabrook said. “Posting video of meetings has been something the citizens have experienced for the last six years. If there is content that ONE board member feels needs to be addressed, then I believe the proper course of action would be to bring the matter to the board for discussion, then ALL the elected officials would make a decision.

“I would never vote to take down a video, as it is a public record,” she said.

“There must be a policy in handling the sensitive information put on Facebook of the town’s meetings,” Hilton said. “Deleting any video must be first discussed in a regular Select Board meeting. Recorded town meetings, however, should not be deleted, because they serve as town record and hold the truth of what happens during our meetings.”

Labreck thought there was already a policy, a law that videos of public hearings cannot be deleted.

“There should be no need for a policy,” Lambert stated. “The state has a public retention schedule which the town should be following.”

What skills do you have that would benefit the town if you are elected as a selectman?

“I have experience and a desire,” Estabrook stated. “I enjoy serving and having conversations; citizens know I’m always available. If I don’t know the answer, I have the resources, ability and desire to do research.”

“First thing that I will bring to the table is respect — respect of all people in our town is essential to conduct business,” Hilton said. “The ability to communicate professionally is a strong suit of mine, which is needed to resolve our differences and to understand one another. I am firm on being honest and transparent and not to have hidden agendas.”

“I am a new guy in town, trying to oversee policies that have been in place a long time,” Labreck noted. He said he would bring “my insight to the town of Chesterville.”

Lambert said she has a good understanding of municipal government and its finances. “I have been and would do research on town matters,” she said. “I have good rapport with town employees. I have no personal agenda, just want to do what is in the best interest of the town.”

