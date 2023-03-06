NEW SHARON — Voters at Saturday’s annual town meeting reduced the proposed interest rate for unpaid property taxes to 4% from 8% and extended the time for payment — to 60 days from 30 days — before interest is charged.

The two amendments to Article 17 were passed by a majority of the 35 voters at the meeting.

The other 25 articles passed as written.

In elections Friday, Kevin Libby defeated Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Lorna Nichols, who had served three terms.

Pamela Adams was unopposed in her bid for reelection to a three-year term as town clerk and tax collector.

Nathan Bartlett was elected to a five-year term as a trustee for the New Sharon Water District.

