NEW SHARON — Voters in New Sharon elected Kevin Libby to the Board of Selectmen on Friday, ousting incumbent Lorna Nichols.

The results are unofficial until they are certified.

For the position of Selectman/Assessor/Overseer of the Poor, which is a three-year term, Libby had 76 votes and Nichols received 38 votes.

Nichols had previously served three terms as a selectperson, starting in 2014, and was eyeing a fourth term. She is also currently serving as town manager for Belgrade.

For the position of Town Clerk and Tax Collector, Pamela Adams ran uncontested and will be holding both positions for the next three years.

Also running uncontested was Nathan Bartlett for the position of Water District trustee, which is a five-year position.

In total, approximately 116 voters turned out for the election.

