NEW SHARON — Voters in New Sharon elected Kevin Libby to the Board of Selectmen on Friday, ousting incumbent Lorna Nichols.
The results are unofficial until they are certified.
For the position of Selectman/Assessor/Overseer of the Poor, which is a three-year term, Libby had 76 votes and Nichols received 38 votes.
Nichols had previously served three terms as a selectperson, starting in 2014, and was eyeing a fourth term. She is also currently serving as town manager for Belgrade.
For the position of Town Clerk and Tax Collector, Pamela Adams ran uncontested and will be holding both positions for the next three years.
Also running uncontested was Nathan Bartlett for the position of Water District trustee, which is a five-year position.
In total, approximately 116 voters turned out for the election.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Local Sports
Area roundup: Poland’s Nolan Garey finishes 3rd in 55 hurdles at New Englands
-
College
Women’s basketball: CMCC rolls past Paul Smith’s College in conference semifinal
-
News
Inland Maine hit with a foot of snow Saturday
-
Varsity Maine
Girls AA final preview: Oxford Hills not overlooking Gorham
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Sabres extend Lightning’s losing streak to 4