CHESTERVILLE — Voters Friday, March 10, elected Eric Hilton to a three-year seat and Anne Lambert to a one-year seat on the select board.
Hilton received 112 votes while his opponent, Tiffany Estabrook received 30 votes for the three-year seat.
For the one-year seat, Lambert received 106 votes and Hubert Labreck received 42 write-in votes. After incumbent Carroll Corbin dropped out of the race, Labreck indicated he was running as a write-in candidate against Lambert.
“It’s been busy, unbelievable,” Glenda Barker, ballot clerk, said shortly before 6 p.m.
A total of 155 ballots were cast in the election, Town Clerk Melissa Letarte emailed with the results.
