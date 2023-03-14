Voters went to the polls Friday, March 10, in Chesterville to fill two seats on the select board. Jamie Sullivan looks on as her grandson, Toby Sullivan places her ballot in the ballot box while ballot clerk Irene Foss reacts to another voter, not seen. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

CHESTERVILLE — Voters Friday, March 10, elected Eric Hilton to a three-year seat and Anne Lambert to a one-year seat on the select board.

Hilton received 112 votes while his opponent, Tiffany Estabrook received 30 votes for the three-year seat.

For the one-year seat, Lambert received 106 votes and Hubert Labreck received 42 write-in votes. After incumbent Carroll Corbin dropped out of the race, Labreck indicated he was running as a write-in candidate against Lambert.

“It’s been busy, unbelievable,” Glenda Barker, ballot clerk, said shortly before 6 p.m.

A total of 155 ballots were cast in the election, Town Clerk Melissa Letarte emailed with the results.

