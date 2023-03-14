CHESTERVILLE — Voters Friday, March 10, elected Eric Hilton to a three-year seat and Anne Lambert to a one-year seat on the select board.

Hilton received 112 votes while his opponent, Tiffany Estabrook received 30 votes for the three-year seat.

For the one-year seat, Lambert received 106 votes and Hubert Labreck received 42 write-in votes. After incumbent Carroll Corbin dropped out of the race, Labreck indicated he was running as a write-in candidate against Lambert.

“It’s been busy, unbelievable,” Glenda Barker, ballot clerk, said shortly before 6 p.m.

A total of 155 ballots were cast in the election, Town Clerk Melissa Letarte emailed with the results.

