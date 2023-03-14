Flags fly straight out late Tuesday afternoon at the East Wilton Post Office as a nor’easter blows across the region. Light snow fell during the morning and midafternoon before the force of the storm picked up before dusk. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Vincent Willis walks his dog, Ragnar, on Tuesday afternoon in Dryden village in Wilton as snow begins to fall. “I love the lack of snow,” he said. “They said it was going to be a big nor’easter. Knowing our luck, we will probably get hit with the brunt of it this evening.” Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

