NO. LIVERMORE — At the March 12 North Livermore Baptist Church service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung was “My Savior’s Love”, “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary”, and “Lamb of God”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “What is Your ‘It’?” and reading the scripture from John 19:29-30. Pastor Bonnie spoke that there are times when we all start projects but don’t seem to get around to finishing them. Other things come up and things get set on the back burner in our lives. But when we get to towards the end of our lives, we look back and think about all the things that we started but never finished.

Jesus stated from the cross “It is finished” and He hung His head, and His spirit left His body and went back to Heaven with His Father. But what was finished? Did Jesus mean that His life was over, that His suffering was done, or was it His ministry here on earth? Did it mean that He felt He did all He could for us, was He truly finished what He wanted to do?

Using the words from Isaiah, Jesus knew he was here on earth to bring the Good News to the people, to heal the sick, give sight to the blind, for the lame to walk, the deaf and mute to hear and speak, and most of all, Jesus came to save the world. Jesus’ ‘it’ was to be obedient to God and did the Will of His Father. Jesus finished what He came to do.

What is your “it” that needs to be finished? If your “it” is to be a disciple of Jesus, are you? Has your life been dedicated to following and learning more about the Son of God who died for you? When you die, what will people say about you? They could say that you took care of the needs of others, you proclaimed Jesus as your Personal Savior and you lived your life trying to imitate Jesus. When you die, can you be like Jesus and say “It is finished”?

Jesus never quit on things, but yet we give up too soon on things. For us to be able to say, “it is finished” we need to complete the life journey that God has us on. You see, God is more interested in our future than in our past. Our destiny is to be with Jesus, so why get bogged down with our past that we can’t change, it is finished. when you pass on, can you truly say “it is finished?”

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

