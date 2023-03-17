RUMFORD — Despite a final regular season loss to 2nd place Smart Care PT (11-3), Hotel Rumford (12-2), will retain the top seed going into the playoffs. Archies, Inc. (10-4) takes 3rd place, after winning their last game of the year, while Clean Cut Painting (9-5) drops to 4th place after a final game loss. Jay went on a 5 game role and finished 6-8 to capture 5th place. MTK and Sons finished 3-11 in 6th place. Gaia Dubs also finish 3-11 to take 7th place. Cannatopia Runners are 2-12 and finish in 8th place.

Smart Care gained some momentum during week 14, beating Hotel Rumford, 80-76 in a well played back and forth game. Leading the way for the winners was Cody St Germain with 26 points, Ben Holmes 18, Tyler Chaisson 17 and Nate Chouinard 12. The Hotel top scorers were JT Taylor with 28 points, Tom Danylik 22 and Matt McCarthy 11. Then, Archies used a 2nd half surge to outlast MTK, 78-56. Archies was paced by Eric Berry with 20 points, Nate Carson 15, Glen Dubois 14, Joe Gaudreau 12 and Kindle Bonsall 11. MTK’s Mike Pare had 6 threes and 18 points and Mateo Lapointe had 11 more. Next, Jay battled Clean Cut Painting all game and came away with an upset, 92-86 victory. Jay got good games from Jake Turner 26 points (6 threes), Steve Dougher 21 points, Zane Armandi 20 (5 threes) and Levi Armandi 19 (4 threes). Clean Cut’s Malik Farley had a game high 39 points, Will Bean added 17 and Draven Finnegan 15. Lastly, in a battle to stay out of the cellar, Gaia Dubs out sprinted Cannatopia Runners, 68-45. Hunter Meeks was top man for Gaia with 29 points (3 threes), Justin Evens chipped in with 13 points and JT Williams added 12 more. Robbie Babb led Cannatopia with 18 points and Javin Smith had 16.

« Previous

filed under: