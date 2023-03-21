Morgan Rogers of Farmington gets back to the grind Tuesday after a week off for spring break. A senior at the University of Maine at Farmington, Rogers is majoring in English with a focus on education. “I mostly go from project to project,” Rogers said. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Freshman Leah Herridge of Farmington does her math homework Tuesday following a week off for spring break. “After this, I have to study for an exam coming up,” she said. A biomedical science major, Herridge is aiming to be a pharmacist, but finds many different career paths appealing. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Sophomores Miranda Shelley, left, and Meghan Renander of Farmington work on homework at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Beaver Lodge. After having a week off for spring break, Renander says she is “overloaded with work.” Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
