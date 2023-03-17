WILTON — The Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications for 2023 are now available at the Wilton Town Office and MBHS Counseling Office website. Please note the new deadline of April 25 as late applications will not make graduation and may only receive partial awards. One application serves several scholarships, including Hazel Chaney, and all eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available. To be eligible, you must reside in Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden or Weld at the time of graduation. Please help us spread the word. FMI, please contact Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.
