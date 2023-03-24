RUMFORD — As expected the top 4 teams advanced in the first round of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League playoffs. First, Hotel Rumford (13-2) trounced Cannatoia Runners (2-13), 84-44. Hotel’s top scorers were Kalen Chase 26 points (4 threes), Tom Danylik and JT Taylor (3 threes) 20 points each and Eric Canwell 11. Cannatopia’s only double-digit scorer was Eric Gemelli with 17 points. Then Smart Care PT (12-3) blew out Gaia Dubs (3-12), 92-52. Smart Care was led by Cody St Germain with 34 points, Tyler Chaisson 21 (3 threes) and Nick St Germain 11. Levi Meader 16 points and Hunter Meeks 13 were top scorers for Gaia. Next, Archies, Inc. (11-4) disposed of MTK and Sons (3-12), 94-61. Nate Carson shot a sizzling 80% from the floor on his way to 34 points (8 threes) for Archies and was complemented by Eric Berry 19 points and Glen Dubois 18 (6 threes). Mike Pare led MTK with 20 points (4 threes) while Mateo Lapointe and Cooper Davis had 13 each. Finally, Clean Cut Painting (10-5) pulled away from Jay (6-9) in the second half and garnered a 91-76 victory. Malik Farley led the way with 33 points for Clean Cut, while big Matt Newell added 21 points and Will Bean 18. Jay finished the year playing well, as Jake Bessey had 22 points, Steve Dougher 21 (4 threes) and Jake Turner 12.

