Farmington ballot clerks Aileen Kennedy and John Rosenwald assist Michael Field in getting a ballot Monday during annual town elections. Incumbent Stephan Bunker and Dennis O’Neil were elected to the Select Board. Incumbent Scott Erb and T. Will Jones were chosen directors of Regional School Unit 9. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — Incumbent Stephan Bunker and newcomer Dennis O’Neil were elected Monday to the Select Board with 356 and 348 votes, respectively, for three-year terms. Amy DePauw lost her bid for a seat with 262 votes.

In the race for two seats on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, incumbent Scott Erb received 346 votes and T. Will Jones had 335. Sarah Stebbins received 229 votes and Joe Clark had 222.

Deputy Town Clerk Twila Lycette said Farmington has 6,868 registered voters.

