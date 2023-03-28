FARMINGTON — Incumbent Stephan Bunker and newcomer Dennis O’Neil were elected Monday to the Select Board with 356 and 348 votes, respectively, for three-year terms. Amy DePauw lost her bid for a seat with 262 votes.

In the race for two seats on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, incumbent Scott Erb received 346 votes and T. Will Jones had 335. Sarah Stebbins received 229 votes and Joe Clark had 222.

Deputy Town Clerk Twila Lycette said Farmington has 6,868 registered voters.

