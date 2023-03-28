CANTON — Chairman Don Hutchins said Monday that he resigned from the Board of Selectmen last week because of divisions on the five-member panel.

Vice Chairman Carole Robbins said she’s thinking about not running for another three-year term in June for the same reason.

The other board members are Russell Adams, Michelle Larrivee and Kristi Carrier.

Hutchins’ resignation letter, which was read at Thursday’s meeting, said only that he was resigning effective immediately.

It was accepted, along with road foreman Paul McKenna’s resignation dated March 17, which said only that he was giving a two-week notice and his last day would be April 1.

“Some boards are not meant to be together,” Hutchins said Monday. “They do business a little different than I do, so I didn’t want to be a part. There is nothing illegal going on, nothing controversial.”

He resigned, he said, because he “was not going to be effective in the position if I was to work with that board.” He said he would “support them 100%,” but if their actions weren’t what was best for the town, they will “pick up the pieces and we’ll move on again.”

He was elected in June 2022 for a three-year term.

Robbins said she’s considering whether to continue on the board as well.

“I am not happy with the way some things are going and I’m opposed to creating more division, (so) it’s better to just walk away right now,” she said Monday. “It’s disheartening because I’ve been here six years.”

Neither Hutchins nor Robbins elaborated on the nature of the divisions among the five members.

Elections will be held June 13 for three selectmen, two for three years and one for two years. Adams’ term is up in June.

Others to be elected are a Regional School Unit 56 director for three years, the position held by Natalie Sneller, and a Planning Board member for three years, which is held by Diane Ray.

The annual Town Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 15 at the Town Office meeting room.

