JAY — Police were waiting Thursday to interview two people seriously injured in a car crash Tuesday night.

The pair are suspects in a robbery at the Label Shopper at Jay Plaza just before the crash, according to police.

Driver Vanessa Gordon, 33, of Livermore Falls and passenger Joshua Allen, 38, of Farmington are believed to be hospitalized in southern Maine.

The 2008 Pontiac G8 they were in struck a tree, splitting the car half before it rolled over on Main Street/state Route 4 in North Jay. One of them was ejected and the other was partially ejected, according to police.

The driver’s side of the car was split from the rest of the car and the driver’s seat, steering wheel and other parts split and folded in half, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday.

Gordon received life-threatening injuries and Allen received serious injuries, according to police. They were taken by LifeFlight of Maine to a hospital.

Neither Maine State Police, which is investigating the crash, nor Jay police, which is investigating the robbery, have been able to interview the pair because of medical conditions, Caton said.

According to police, Jay officer Rex Schweighofer spotted a car leaving Jay Plaza at 7:49 p.m. The plaza, which is directly across from the police station, includes Hannaford and Dollar Tree stores and Label Shopper.

Schweighofer pulled the car over because it fit the description of a vehicle involved in a reported robbery at Label Shopper. The car stopped but then headed north on Main Street, Caton said previously.

The car crashed near 1038 Main St., close to the North Jay Fire Station and the intersection of East Dixfield Road/state Route 17.

Gordon has a revoked license, according to a news release from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Caton declined to release more details of the robbery because of the ongoing investigation.

