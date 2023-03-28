JAY — Two people believed to be involved in a robbery of a discount clothing store Tuesday night at Jay Plaza on Main Street were taken to hospitals following a crash in North Jay, police said Wednesday.

Jay police officer Rex Schweighofer received a report about 7:49 p.m. of a robbery at Label Shopper, which is across the street from the Jay Police Department. He located the vehicle as it was leaving the plaza and pulled it over. The vehicle stopped but then headed north on Main Street, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said in a news release.

Schweighofer pursued it into North Jay where it crashed near 1038 Main St., close to the North Jay Fire Station.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and another one partially ejected, Caton said Tuesday night.

They were taken by LifeFlight to hospitals, he said.

Maine State Police is handling the crash investigation and Jay police are handling the robbery investigation.

Jay police were assisted by Wilton, Livermore Falls and state police, Franklin County and Androscoggin County sheriff’s offices, Jay and Wilton fire rescue departments, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and LifeFlight of Maine.

